Jamahal Hill arrested, charged with domestic violence after alleged incident with brother
Jamahal Hill is accused of attacking his brother.
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has been arrested and charge with domestic violence according to TMZ.
Hill was arrested on Monday, Nov. 27, and booked into the Kent County jail in Michigan around a a. for allegedly assaulting his brother James Anthony Hill Jr. He was released from jail at about 7:30 p.m on Monday.
According to the outlet, he's being charged with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence after allegedly issuing "serious or aggravated injury" to his brother.
At press time, Hill has not commented on the arrest, nor has the UFC.
Hill became the UFC light heavyweight champion when he defeated Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January 2023. He vacated the title after he ruptured his Achilles tendon playing a basketball game during UFC International Fight Week. Alex Pereira currently holds the title.
Many fans were unaware that "domestic violence" does not mean a specific gender was the victim and took to Twitter to argue that the reporting headline on TMZ was misleading. In this context, domestic violence is the legal term and is what Hill was charged with.
Hill's manager took to Twitter to blast TMZ and give a statement on behalf of Hill.
“Jamahal adamantly maintains his innocence and denies the false accusations,” Butler Twitter. “We will not be commenting anymore about this until the truth comes out in court.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is made available.