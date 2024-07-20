Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry live stream: Watch free online
Saturday, July 20 will see a major boxing event emanate from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The date was initially supposed to feature a clash of generations between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul but, following health complications on Tyson's side, that fight would be postponed. Instead, Paul was scheduled to face Mike Perry on the same date at the arena.
Paul made his boxing debut in 2018 and, since then, has gone on to have 10 fights. Of those, he has won nine (six by knockout). He has faced names such as Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and more. On July 20, he makes his 11th walk to the ring, and he does so against Perry.
Perry is a mixed martial artist and bare knuckle boxer, and he is best known for his tenure with the UFC between 2016 and 2021. At Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), he is currently serving as the King of Violence champion, after defeating former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Having started his professional boxing career in 2015, Perry is 1-1 in the sport but has served as a back-up fighter on two other occasions.
Although the fight between Paul and Perry was born from Tyson's health issues, it can be argued that the pair were already on a collision course long before that. With Perry serving as the back-up fighter in both Paul and his brother's fights, he has already worked closely with them in the boxing space. Paul's last in-ring activity was on March 2 against Ryan Bourland, and he won that fight via a first-round TKO. Perry's last fight took place at BKFC Knucklemania IV on April 27 against former BKFC middleweight champion Thiago Alves, and he won in the first round.
Paul and Perry will meet at cruiserweight, meaning that they have a weight limit of 200 pounds. They will headline a nine-fight card which also features Amanda Serrano and Stevie Morgan's super lightweight bout serving as the co-main event.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight card
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry
- Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan
- H20 Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi
- Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman
- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall
- Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence
- Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill
- Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez
- Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero