Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry undercard
The boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Perry will go down on July 20 in Tampa, Florida at the Amalie Arena. This will be a battle between a professional boxer and a bare-knuckle boxer. The trash talk build-up has been fun, as both fighters are confident in their durability and skills. This will be the fifth former UFC fighter Paul has fought and, like the previous opponents, Perry's MMA career did not end as top level as he hoped, hence the career change. Paul vs. Perry has an interesting undercard, which will be discussed below.
The co-main event will be between Amanda Serrano and Stevie Morgan, at super lightweight. Serrano is the unified featherweight champion, as she currently holds the WBO title, IBO title, IBF title, and WBA title. She is best known for her undisputed title fight with Katie Taylor in April 2022, which, despite losing by split decision, was probably the biggest women's boxing fight in history and one of the best boxing matches of that year. Serrano has won four fights in a row since then and was originally supposed to rematch Taylor on the July 20 card. However, the bout is getting postponed due to Paul's original opponent, Mike Tyson, having to pull out due to health issues. Serrano's fight against Morgan will be another warm-up fight before the Taylor rematch.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight card
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry
- Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan
- Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi
- Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman
- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall
- Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence
- Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill
- Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez
- Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero
Ashton Sylve and Lucas Bahdi are two, young undefeated boxers who will be fighting at lightweight. They both barely go to a decision, meaning there is a high chance a knockout occurs. Tony Aguilar vs Corey Marksman is another undefeated lightweight boxing match that will go down. One of the most anticipated boxing matches of the night will be between Uriah Hall and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, at cruiserweight. Hall is a former UFC fighter who did not have a successful MMA career and decided to make a career switch to boxing. After a successful boxing debut where he defeated football player Le'Veon Bell by unanimous decision in Oct 2022, he will test himself against Chavez Jr, a well-experienced boxer best known for being the son of the boxing legend with the same name.
Shadasia Green will take on Natasha Spence, at super middleweight. Julio Solis was initially going to compete on this card at light heavyweight but failed to have an opponent in some unknown situation. A battle of newcomers will take place as Alexis Chaparro and Kevin Hill will fight at middleweight, as both are coming off their first pro boxing match where both got a knockout victory. Super bantamweights collide as Angel Barrientes and Edwin Rodriguez will go to war. Finally, the first fight to open the card will be a light heavyweight match between Ariel Perez and Dane Guerrero.