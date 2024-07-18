Where is Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight?
The world of boxing is set to witness an intriguing showcase on Saturday, July 20. Jake Paul and Mike Perry will meet in a cruiserweight bout over eight rounds, and this will be headlining quite a stacked card.
Paul was originally supposed to face Mike Tyson but, following health complications on Tyson's side, this new boxing bout was put together in its place. Paul has a nine-win and one-loss record, equating to 10 total fights in his career. Perry, on the other hand, has a single boxing fight on his record (which he lost).
The co-main event of the evening will see Amanda Serrano and Stevie Morgan clash in a women's super lightweight bout. The card features a total of 10 bouts. With all the action set to take place, all that matters now is where is the fight taking place.
Where is Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight?
Paul and Perry will meet at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This arena opened in 1996 and was previously known as the Ice Palace (1996 - 2002), then the St. Pete Times Forum (2002 - 2012) before having a brief stint as the Tampa Bay Times Forum (2012 - 2014). The naming rights of the arena were transferred to Amalie Oil Company in September 2014, and it has been the Amalie Arena since then.
The Amalie Arena is located on 401 Channelside Drive. It is a multi-purpose arena that has been used for ice hockey, basketball, arena football, concerts, and more. It is known as the home for the Tampa Bay Lightiing, which partakes in the National Hockey League.
In recent years, the arena has held several combat sports events. The UFC held UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs. Evans at the arena in April 2016 before making a return in October 2019 for UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs. Waterson. With pro-wrestling, the arena has hosted the WWE (fka WWF) Survivor Series in 2000, WWE Extreme Rules in 2011, and WWE Battleground 2014.
The Amalie Arena is no stranger to hosting boxing events though, and has experience with one event. In fact, the only boxing event held at the arena featured Paul. In December 2021, the Amalie Arena hosted the rematch between Paul and Tyron Woodley, which saw Paul secure a sixth-round knockout.
When is Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight?
The Paul vs. Perry fight takes place on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The show starts at 9pm ET/6pm PT. As for the actual Paul vs. Perry fight, that the pair are expected to make their walks to the ring at 12am ET/9pm PT.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry full fight card
- Cruiserweight bout: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry
- Women's super light heavyweight bout: Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan
- Light heavyweight bout: Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi
- Light heavyweight bout: Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman
- Cruiserweight bout: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall
- Women's super middleweight bout: Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence
- Light heavyweight bout: Julio Solis vs. TBA
- Middleweight bout: Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill
- Super bantamweight bout: Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez
- Light heavyweight bout: Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero