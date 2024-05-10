There's an insane $2 million VIP ticket to Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul
By Amy Kaplan
We're getting closer and closer to the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight and more details about the rules, pre-fight figures, and ticketing details have been released. There's a VIP ticket package that has drawn a lot of attention on social media.
According to boxing journalist, Michael Benson, the package will cost $2 million and includes some pretty cool perks. The package includes 10 seats total (Two ringside apron seats, four first-row floor seats, and four second-row floor seats). Plus all kinds of perks like photos before and after the fight, on-stage access at weigh-ins, personal security and transportation, hotel rooms, and more.
Fans in shock over the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul ticket prices
Fans reacted to the news with amazement and sticker shock. "Wow, what a waste of $2million," someone tweeted. Another fan wrote, "Imagine spending $2m on this… more money than sense defined." Someone else joked, "Whoever buys them must have Turki Alalshikh money."
Tyson will be 58 years old when he fights 27-year-old Paul and fans have wondered if the fight is even a good idea for Tyson. It's been nearly 20 years since Tyson competed in a sanctioned professional boxing fight.
Paul updated fans ahead of the fight on his weight for the bout. "I'm just getting to eat as much as possible and it turns out my body carries this weight super well and I'm only growing. I think I'll get up to 240 and probably cut down so I'm like way faster. If I'm training in this camp at 240 pounds and then I cut down to 220 pounds it's basically like I had a 20-pound weight vest on for the whole entire camp," Paul said on his podcast.
The fight takes place on July 20 at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Ad if you aren't able to afford the $2 million price tag, here's some info about the normal ticket prices.