Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul tickets: How much to attend the big fight?
Boxing is poised for a resurgence of popularity, with a new wave of younger fans showing increased interest in the sweet science. The one fight in 2024 that is set to make the biggest splash in the combat sports world is the clash between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and social media sensation turned boxer Jake Paul.
The rules for the match haven't been set in stone, and it remains unclear whether the bout will be an exhibition or an actual professional fight. However, the box office numbers the event will generate are not up for question. Tyson-Paul is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, one of the largest stadiums in the United States.
The venue has the capacity to hold up to 80,000 fans with the ability to be rearranged to fit 100,000. With the announcement that the highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will be the feature co-main event, it's possible that AT&T Stadium will be filled to capacity.
Tickets are available on StubHub, one of the most reputable ticketing sites, for those eager to witness this historic event. The ticket prices range from $500 to over $30,000, depending on the seats' location. The most affordable seats, located in the stadium's upper section, start at $509. Down near the floor level, in C-section seating, you will see some of the exorbitant pricing for the event. There are some seats going for as high as $32,603 in the C111 section at this time.
As we approach July 20, when Tyson and Paul are scheduled to enter the ring, these prices will likely increase. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) will play a pivotal role in the event's pricing. If Tyson-Paul is determined to be held under the rules of a professional boxing match, the pricing and interest could skyrocket to record-breaking numbers.
Numerous boxing events have occurred at AT&T Stadium since its opening in 2009. At the apex of his popularity, Manny Pacquiao fought in the venue twice in 2010, drawing crowds of over 40,000. The highest-attended boxing event at the arena occurred in 2021 when Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fought Billy Joe Saunders. The fight drew an official attendance of 73,126 and is reported as being the most attended in-door boxing event in U.S. history. Tyson-Paul has the potential to take down the record set by Alvarez.
The current prices show Tyson-Paul isn't geared toward the everyday fan. More seats will become available as we get closer to the fight, allowing for more reasonable pricing. As it stands, Tyson-Paul may end up being one of the most star-studded boxing events in history. More celebrities, professional athletes, and entertainers could be in attendance than any boxing match in recent history.
Heading into July 20, Fansided MMA will update you on any Tyson-Paul ticket pricing changes and seating availability changes.