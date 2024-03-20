Grading every women's flyweight champion in UFC history
Women's flyweight is the UFC's youngest division and only three women have held the divisional title since its inception.
3. Alexa Grasso
Alexa Grasso has evolved as a fighter right in front of our eyes. While most experts and fans respected her as a fighter, very few predicted her to dethrone the dangerous Valentina Shevchenko.
Grasso’s first victory over Shevchenko was dismissed as a fluke by many. While the rematch ended in a controversial split decision victory, Grasso proved the doubters wrong and established she belonged in the cage with Shevchenko. However, defeating a long-reigning dominant champion does not ensure longevity in title reign and UFC championship history proves that.
Fighters like Cody Garbrandt, Rose Namajunas, and Chris Weidman, who defeated long-reigning champions Dominick Cruz, Joanna Jedrzeczyk, and Anderson Silva respectively, could not achieve a similar level of success as their dominant predecessors. At the moment, Grasso appears to be the best active fighter in the flyweight division. However, it is still too early to rank her above or equal to Shevchenko.
For these reasons, we grade the reigning flyweight champion Grasso B+ as a women’s flyweight champion and hope she proves us wrong.