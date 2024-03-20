Grading every women's flyweight champion in UFC history
Women's flyweight is the UFC's youngest division and only three women have held the divisional title since its inception.
2. Valentina Shevchenko
Valentina Shevchenko is one of the longest-reigning Champions in UFC history and has a legacy that very few women have been able to match. The body of work she has produced speaks volumes about her level of dominance.
Shevchenko defended the 125-pound title seven consecutive times, a record surpassed by only four fighters in the promotion's history. She stayed ahead of the curve for a long time, continuously reinventing herself and adding new wrinkles to her game.
While back-to-back losses to Alexa Grasso have stripped her of the aura of invincibility, Shevchenko is still one of the best fighters the division has ever seen. MMA is a rapidly evolving sport and Shevchenko stayed a notch above her peers for a long time. Losing the title after a dominant title run hints the sport eventually caught up with her. It is a fate that a vast majority of fighters cannot escape.
Considering everything Shevchenko has done during her title reign, she deserves a solid A+ grade as the UFC flyweight champion.