Alexa Grasso injury update
Alexa Grasso revealed that she also required surgery after her fight with Valentina Shevchenko.
By Amy Kaplan
Valentina Shevchenko isn't the only woman to walk out of Noche UFC with a hand injury.
Her opponent, reigning champion Alexa Grasso announced on Tuesday, Oct. 3 that she too is having surgery.
"What are the odds huh?," Grasso wrote in Spanish (translated by Google). "In the fight I fractured my hand; we are used to not letting the pain stop us in anything and although it hurt I didn't think it was serious until I wanted to go back to training and I realized my hand was still very bad."
She continued, "The surgery was a success thank you very much Doctor Arroyo and Doctor Zarate you are angels!I fully trust my health in your hands #ANDSTILL and I know I will be MEGA ready for that trilogy."
Valentina Shevchenko also injured, trilogy with Alexa Grasso at stake?
We already knew that Shevchenko was injured as she nursed a broken finger after the fight.
"Final imaging report yesterday from X-ray and it just confirmed that I have a comminuted fracture, a comminuted fracture involving the base of the first metacarpal," Shevchenko told Jimmy Smith onSiriusXM's "Unlocking The Cage. "So, this is like a report what I have right now. A comminuted fracture is not that the bone is like fractured just in one line, it's kind of like when it's crashed in several pieces. So, this is the type of fracture."
And she revealed a timeline, "Definitely, it's gonna be four to six weeks, it has to heal, the bone itself," Shevchenko said. "But right now, I'm waiting for what they came up about if they want to do the surgery to speed up the process of heal or just let it heal the bone by itself."
UFC president Dana White said the two would run it back for a third time once the women are healthy for return.
“They have to rematch. You have do the rematch. We will rematch them. It’s the right thing to do. It’s the fight that needs to happen,” White said. “We’re comfortable with where [Shevchenko] is at as far as her injury. We’re comfortable with it. She probably starts striking again in three months or a little less.”
This was of course before we knew of Grasso's injury.