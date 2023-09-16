Noche UFC results: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko live highlights
A first of its kind, Noche UFC takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 16. Here are the results and highlights as the action unfolds.
Noche UFC fight day is here and it is set to offer 11 exciting bouts. Live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the UFC puts on an event in honor of the Mexican Independence Day.
September 16 is a special day for the nation of Mexico, as well as Mexican communities elsewhere around the world. The UFC delivers a celebration of its own kind with the first-ever Noche UFC card on the day.
The main event will witness Mexico's first female champion in the promotion, Alexa Grasso, make her first flyweight title defense against Valentina Shevchenko. Having held the women's 125-pound gold from late 2018 until early 2023, 'Bullet' now looks to bounce back from the surprise upset loss against Grasso to reclaim the title.
The co-main event is a highly-anticipated one as Kevin Holland goes up against Jack Della Maddalena. This is a clash of experience and momentum in the welterweight division, as they both try to to inch closer into the highly-contentious 170-pound title picture.
The entire Noche UFC card features talent from different parts of the world with Mexican talent in the spotlight.
UFC Noche: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ - 10pm ET/7pm PT)
Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko - for the women's flyweight title
Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jack Della Maddalena defeated Kevin Holland via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Raul Rosas Jr. defeated Terrence Mitchell via TKO, Round 1 - 0:54
Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Daniel Zellhuber defeated Christos Giagos via submission (anaconda choke), Round 2 - 3:26
Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Kyle Nelson defeated Fernando Padilla via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28,30-27)
UFC Noche: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ - 7pm ET/4pm PT)
Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Loopy Godinez defeated Elise Reed via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 3:38
Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Roman Kopylov defeated Josh Fremd via TKO, Round 2 - 4:44
Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda declared a no-decision after stopped in the first round
Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tracy Cortez defeated Jasmine Jasudavicius via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27,29-28)
Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Charlie Campbell defeated Alex Reyes via TKO, Round 1 - 3:38
Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Josefine Knutsson defeated Marnic Mann via unanimous decision (30-24, 30-25, 30-27)