What does Noche UFC mean?
Noche UFC fight week is finally here. But what exactly does that mean? Here is all you need to know about the event and it's significance.
The world of MMA experiences yet another first-time event in 2023. Noche UFC fight week is officially here with the event set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 and it promises to make history.
Sept. 16 is an essential day in Mexican history, marking the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence. The war began in 1810 and lasted a total of 11 years but resulted in the nation getting its independence from Spain.
The UFC fight night has been dubbed "Noche UFC" and it will be the first time the promotion holds an event on Mexican Independence Day. The Noche UFC card is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 16 and will be live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The term "noche" translates to "night" in Spanish, which would mean that the event can be effectively translated to "UFC Night'" which is a nod to the UFC Fight Night label. The event is set to honor fighters and fans from Mexican communities and will be headlined by the UFC women's flyweight championship fight.
Who is fighting at Noche UFC?
The Noche UFC card is set to feature 11 fights, producing a mix of various divisions within the promotion. The card will be headlined by Alexa Grasso, who is Mexico's first ever female UFC champion, defending her flyweight title against former champion, Valentina Shevchenko. This will be the first time Grasso defends the gold, and she does so against the very champion she took the title from.
The co-main event is set to be a highly-anticipated welterweight clash between Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena. The rest of the main card will feature Mexican talent as Raul Rosas Jr., Daniel Zellhuber and Fernando Padilla have match-ups of their own on the special day.
The prelim card will also feature other Mexican talent such as Tracy Cortez and Edgar Chairez also fighting on the card. The card brings together a blend of different nations as fighters from the USA, Canada, Kyrgyzstan, Australia, Brazil, and Israel all converge at the fight capital of the world.
The Noche UFC event is the first of its kind, and it promises to be an exciting event for fight fans to witness.