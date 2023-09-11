Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko.
The weekend of Sept. 16 is one that has become synonymous with fight culture. With Mexican Independence Day on that date, boxing greats such as Julio Cesar Chavez and Canelo Alvarez often booked fights for the holiday weekend for the fight-obsessed Mexican crowd to cheer on their heroes.
It seems the UFC is hoping to jump on the trend with Noche UFC. On Sept. 16, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC women's flyweight champion, Mexico's own Alexa Grasso (16-3), puts her title on the line in a rematch against former champion and women's MMA legend Valentina Shevchenko (23-4).
Grasso previously shocked the world during UFC 285, taking the title from Shevchenko with a fourth-round submission despite being a +450 underdog, and she now gets the chance to prove her victory was no fluke. She'll walk towards the Octagon with the support of a nation behind her as she tries to once again defeat one of the greatest fighters of all time.
With this being a Fight Night event and not a pay-per-view, the UFC is looking to have as many eyes as possible watch what could be a historic night in the promotion's history. Noche UFC could get the ball rolling for an eventual pay-per-view in Mexico, as well as establish a key date on the calendar for years to come.
Noche UFC start time & channel guide
MAIN CARD - 10 p.m ET / 7 p.m PT - ESPN+
- Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko
- Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell
- Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
- Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
PRELIMS - 7 p.m ET / 4 p.m PT - ESPN+
- Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed
- Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
- Edgar Cháirez vs. Daniel Lacerda
- Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Charlie Campbell vs. Alex Reyes
- Josefine Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
Noche UFC betting odds
As things stand, the challenger is favorite to retain the belt she held for over four years prior to her loss to Grasso. According to Draft Kings, Shevchenko is a slight favorite at -166. Champion Grasso is a small underdog, priced at +140.
Be sure to head over to Draft Kings closer to Noche UFC for updated odds and prop bets.