Grading the 5 major MMA promotions
There are five major promotions in the world, but who is the best of them?
UFC
Grade: A
Is this even up for debate? There is no sugarcoating it: the UFC, the pioneer of mixed martial arts, is still the sport's foremost promotion.
Who has most of the top fighters in the world? Who has traveled to the most cities and countries in the world? Who attracts the most media coverage of any MMA promotion? Where do most MMA prospects strive to fight in when they grow up? There is only one answer to that - those three letters above.
Beyond the fights, look at the video packages. Embedded, Countdown, even all the other small stuff - only the UFC, with its abundance of resources, can produce such compelling content, no matter the scale of the fight - whether it be a championship main event or a clash of newcomers just starting their journey.
Say what you will about Dana White as a person, but as a promoter, he has a top-notch game. The biggest stars, of course, have gotten the biggest shine - from Tito Ortiz and Rich Franklin to most recently Israel Adesanya and Sean O'Malley, but every fighter, no matter how lowly they are, never gets a negative moment when presented before fights.
If anyone wants to become a fan of MMA, then the UFC is the easiest and best way to start. Right now, it is the undisputed pound-for-pound king of the sport