3 cities the UFC needs to travel to in 2024
The UFC has graced many cities across the globe, here are three they should visit in 2024.
Out of the five main elements of a story, the setting deserves more credit for its importance. It is where the plot unfolds, where the characters meet and set the tone for the theme of the narrative.
Sports are no exception to this. Homecourt advantage and winning in enemy territory are glorified by fans and athletes alike.
Now think of the UFC. Jorge Masvidal retiring in Miami was an absolute big deal. Colby Covington's career took off with his heel turn after calling Brazil a dump while in São Paolo. Conor McGregor looking god-like against Eddie Alvarez and gaining double-champ status became much sweeter because it happened in Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Safe to say it works out for better and worse.
But regardless, the city that hosts these events adds a layer of interest when the stories get told. More importantly, the fans that call them home get gifted with the presence of the UFC and some of the best MMA fighters.
With 2023 nearing its end, here are three destinations the UFC needs to book in 2024.