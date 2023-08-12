Conor McGregor lays out next 3 fights plus a date for Michael Chandler (Video)
Conor McGregor has his next three fights all planned out in his head.
By Amy Kaplan
While attending the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight on Saturday night, Conor McGregor did an interview about his future with the UFC, and man is it detailed.
“Chandler next, December,” McGregor said. “And then Gaethje ‘BMF’ (title fight). And then we’ll do Nate trilogy.”
This is the first time that McGregor has confirmed he's still interested in fighting Michael Chandler, who he starred alongside for The Ultimate Fighter.
“Chandler (is next),” McGregor said. “I have to. I’ll just (smack) him. I’ll just grab him.”
This will be the first time that McGregor has fought since he was injured in the 2021 Dustin Poirier fight.
Conor McGregor says he'll fight Michael Chandler in December
He'd recently gone on a Twitter rant dismissing Chandler and calling out Justin Gaethje, who just defeated Poirier for the BMF title.
Nate Diaz, who many fans have wanted to see fight McGregor again, recently lost to Jake Paul in boxing but is open to fighting in MMA again.
There's no telling if this actually happens, especially because the source is McGregor, but here's hoping.