Watch the full finishing sequence, round 2 of Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley for free (VIDEO)
The UFC released the full second round of the Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley on YouTube.
By Amy Kaplan
It's not often the UFC shares this much of a fight for free on YouTube, especially a huge pay-per-view moment within hours of it happening. So watch the full second round of Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley fight before the UFC comes to their senses.
On Saturday night, O'Malley became the UFC's newest bantamweight champion after he knocked out Sterling in the opening moments of round 2. Many had thought that Sterling had won round 1 before he was finished in round two.
Watch UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley for free
"It only takes one mistake against me," O'Malley said to Joe Rogan after the fight. "I don't even know if that was a mistake. I'm just that f---ing good."
O'Malley praised Sterling after the fight as well.
"Honestly, this was the most nervous I've ever been for a fight," O'Malley said. "In my eyes, Aljamain Sterling is the best bantamweight of all time. ... But how can I not be confident when I possess this f---ing right hand, baby?"
Here's how the rest of the card played out.
Full UFC 292 quick results
- Sean O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling by TKO (strikes) at 0:51 of Round 2
- Co-Main Event: Zhang Weili defeated Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 49-45)
- Ian Machado Garry defeated Neil Magny by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-24)
- Mario Bautista defeated Da’Mon Blackshear by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-29, 30-27)
- Marlon Vera defeated Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Brad Tavares defeated Chris Weidman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Gregory Rodrigues defeated Denis Tiuliulin by KO (elbows) at 1:43 of Round 1
- Kurt Holobaugh defeated Austin Hubbard by submission (triangle choke) at 2:39 of Round 2
- Brad Katona defeated Cody Gibson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Andre Petroski defeated Gerald Meerschaert by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Natalia Silva defeated Andrea Lee by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Karine Silva defeated Maryna Moroz by submission (guillotine choke) at 4:59 of Round 1