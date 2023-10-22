Fights to make for Alexander Volkanovski, Kamaru Usman and other UFC 294 losers
Here's who the losers of the UFC 294 main card should fight next.
UFC 294 was a great day to be a Russian or Russian-descended fighter.
In the main event, Islam Makhachev ended his rivalry with Alexander Volkanovski in emphatic fashion, retaining the lightweight title by a brutal first-round knockout. Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev outfought former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman over the course of three rounds to secure the next middleweight title shot in the co-main.
While the top two winners' next steps are certain, what about the losers?
Muin Gafurov
Gafurov entered the UFC with decent hype, having competed in ONE Championship and squared off with Brazilian Octagon veterans Leandro Issa and John Lineker there. After winning two straight in consecutive LFA main events, he got the call.
Unfortunately, it has not been smooth sailing since. After dropping a unanimous decision to John Castaneda wherein he was docked a second-round point for a headbutt, he blew his shot against Said Nurmagomedov and pair dearly for it in the form of an early guillotine.
Normally, that should be grounds for an immediate release, but should he stick around, he should fight a newcomer. A Contender Series alum like Payton Talbott would represent a test of his mettle.
Warlley Alves
It has been a sad downfall for Alves, who was once touted as a burgeoning prospect in the welterweight division with a notable December 2015 guillotine defeat of Colby Covington - almost two years before Covington became the condescending trash talker that everyone loves to hate.
A 127-second TKO defeat to Ikram Aliskerov marks his third straight in as many fights, which should mean an automatic pink slip, though it should be noted that he took this fight on short notice 15 pounds north. Back at welterweight, he would be a premier welcoming committee for Dillon Danis, who has become an MMA free agent amidst his boxing loss to Logan Paul.
Kamaru Usman
Speaking of welterweights returning to the weight class after short-notice stints 15 pounds north, Usman is now mired in a three-fight skid. He obviously cannot compete for the welterweight title as long as Leon Edwards has it, and even if Covington somehow beats Edwards at UFC 296, management may be uninterested in running back their rivalry.
His only hope now is to await the loser of the Stephen Thompson vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov fight, which also goes down on December 16.
Alexander Volkanovski
Props to Volkanovski for stepping up on short-notice, but his loss to Makhachev proves that he, at least for now, still lacks the necessary size to succeed in the lightweight division. Luckily, back at featherweight, he has a ready-made challenger awaiting him.
According to reports, the fast-rising Ilia Topuria was supposed to challenge him at next year's UFC 297 before Charles Oliveira became unavailable. Given the lack of viable options, that should remain the plan - it may have to be delayed a bit though to accommodate any possible concussion/injury Volkanovski may have received against Makhachev.