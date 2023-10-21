UFC 294: Twitter reacts to Islam Makhachev KO'ing Alexander Volkanovski (Video)
See how the MMA community took to Islam Makhachev head-kicking Alexander Volkanovski out cold to retain the UFC lightweight championship in the UFC 294 main event
After all the debate and controversy over the decision that ended their first fight this past February, Islam Makhachev made sure to not leave any doubt and retain the UFC lightweight championship.
Makhachev pulled off a stunner by knocking out Volkanovski with a head kick in the first round of the UFC 294 main event to retain the title.
The first round started slow, with both men being cautious around the other. After about a minute, Makhachev shot in for a takedown. Volkanovski defended, as the two battled for control. Makhachev's knees and grappling strength allowed him to get the better of the exchange, however.
Then, Makhachev set up a perfectly executed head kick that landed on the right side of Volkanovski's face, which dropped Volkanovski, allowing Makhachev to finish the fight.
UFC 294: Twitter reacts to Isam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2
Makhachev originally won the lightweight championship at last year's UFC event in Abu Dhabi, UFC 280, submittng former champion Charles Oliveira to win the then-vacant title. Makhachev and Oliveira were originally booked to rematch on this card before Oliveira suffered a nasty gash on his head last week that forced him out of the fight.
The loss in the original fight with Makhachev was Volkanovski's only loss in the UFC entering tonight's main event. Volkanovski has been featherweight champion since dethroning Max Holloway at UFC 245 in December 2019. He has since retained the tite against Holloway (twice), Brian Ortega, "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung-Jung and Yair Rodriguez.