Dillon Danis to appeal Logan Paul loss due to ‘multiple offenses’
Dillon Danis wants his DQ loss to Logan Paul overturned.
By Amy Kaplan
Dillon Danis thinks it should have been Logan Paul who was disqualified on Saturday night and he's so serious about it that he's taking it to the next level.
Danis was disqualified for trying to attempt a choke on Paul in the sixth round but he says it should be Paul who is DQ'd after his security team entered the ring before the fight was officially over or before Danis was deemed disqualified.
"There was multiple offenses I’ll be submitting my appeal to the commission today," Danis replied to a fan who tweeted, "A member of Logan Paul's Security ENTERED the Ring EARLY Round 6, should Logan be disqualified?"
After the fight, Logan called out Danis for his antics in and out of the boxing ring.
“Dillon Danis truly is a coward," Paul said (h/t Sports Illustrated). “Just a dirty, dirty human being. This camp was so hard. Dealing with a guy like that was not easy. He’s a true demon, a true coward."
We'll update if that appeal is filed and what comes from it, if anything.