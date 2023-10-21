Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, others react to Khamzat Chimaev decision over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 (Video)
Khamzat Chimaev scores majority decision victory over Kamaru Usman.
By Adam Stocker
Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28), at UFC 294 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, live from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
"Guys you know what is happening in the world right now. It doesn't matter what happens in the cage. Kids are dying. It doesn't matter if it is Afghanistan, Pakistan, or USA, it doesn't matter when kids are dying. Muslim, Christian, Jewish, it doesn’t matter. Please, guys. Doesn’t matter. Be together. Let us live in this world. Let us be happy," said Chimaev, who also took time to praise his opponent in his post-fighter interview.
Chimaev immediately tested the wrestling of Usman and scored a takedown. Usman ate several strikes before being able to protect himself. Usman got up to his feet and slammed Chimaev, but Chimaev was able to maintain position. The second round switched to a standup battle for most of the round until the end of the round when Chimaev scored another takedown. The action picked up in the third round with both fighters aware that the third round could determine who would win the fight. Usman was landing his best punches of the fight. Chimaev landed another takedown. Usman made it back to his feet and the two fighters spent the final seconds swinging wildly.
Several UFC fighters took to Twiter to praise both Chimaev and Usman. Others were very critical of the judges.
Chimaev was originally scheduled to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 294. However, Costa was forced to pull out of the fight following elbow surgery. Usman, the former UFC welterweight champion, decided to move up in weight and fight Chimaev on 10 days notice. Dana White declared that the winner of the fight would be the next challenger for UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.
With his victory, Chimaev improved to 13-0. Usman has now lost three straight fights and his career record dropped to 20-4.