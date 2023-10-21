UFC 294 results [UPDATED LIVE]
Everything you need to know about UFC 294's fight card including results
In spite of major shake-ups to the card just last week, UFC 294 still has a lot of anticipation as it goes down this morning in Abu Dhabi. And some may say that the fight card is even better than before.
After an injury to Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev will now defend the UFC lightweight championship in the main event against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
This will be a rematch of the pair's superfight from February, which saw Makhachev retain the 155-pound title in a highly competitive and entertaining fight via a controversial decision.
Makhachev won the lightweight championship one year ago in Abu Dhabi, defeating Oliveira. Volkanoski won the featherweight title by defeating Max Holloway in December 2019. He's since retained against Holloway, Brian Ortega, "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung-Jung and Brian Ortega.
The co-main event of UFC 294 also received a shake-up, as Khamzat Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Paulo Costa. Costa, however, was forced off the card due to an elbow infection and has been replaced by Kamaru Usman — who will be making his middleweight debut.
According to UFC President Dana White, the winner of Chimaev vs. Usman will challenge Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight championship.
This will be Chimaev's first fight since submitting Kevin Holland at UFC 279 last year. Meanwhile, this will mark Usman's first fight since losing his trilogy bout to current welterweight champion Leon Edwards earlier this year.
This story will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC 294 live results [Updated]
UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski main card (ESPN+ PPV, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT)
- Islam Makhachev defeated Alexander Volkanovski via KO, Round 1 - 3:06
- Khamzat Chimaev defeated Kamaru Usman via majority decision (29-27, 28-28, 29-27)
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker declared a no-contest after an accidental knee to a grounded opponent in Round 1, 3:13
- Ikram Aliskerov defeated Warlley Alves via TKO, Round 1 - 2:07
- Said Nurmagomedov defeated Muin Gafurov via submission (guillotine), Round 1 - 1:13
UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski preliminary card (ESPN+/YouTube, 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT)
- Trevor Peek defeated Mohammad Yahya via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry declared a no contest after accidental groin strike via Round 2 - 0:15
- Sedriques Dumas defeated Abu Azaitar via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Mike Breeden defeated Anshul Jubli via KO, Round 3 - 3:00
- Muhammad Naimov defeated Nathaniel Wood via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Victoria Dudakova defeated Jinh Yu Frey via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Sharaputdin Magomedov defeated Bruno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27 X3)
Muhammad Mokaev defeated Tim Elliott via submission (head and arm choke), Round 3, 3:03