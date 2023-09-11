DWCS Week 6 fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about Dana White's Contender Series Week 6
Week 5 of Dana White's Contender Series saw another stack of contracts given out, which has been the theme all season.
Three of the week 5 fights ended inside the distance, so it comes as no surprise those winners were given contracts. Dione Barbosa and Brendson Ribeiro were particularly deserving, with Barbose coming in on short notice and Ribeiro entering the fight as the largest underdog of the card.
That is not to say Serhiy Sidey's KO/TKO finish of Ramon Taveras was not contract worthy; it was just missing the added circumstance. It was the decision victories of Jean Silva and Dylan Budka that felt underwhelming.
The main event features a lightweight bout between James Llontop and Malik Lewis, who lost to Trevor Peek in season 6 week 8 of DWCS. While Lewis has undoubtedly improved since that loss, Llontop has no problem going past the first round and carries finishing ability with his durability.
Week 6 is really shaping up to be a DWCS version of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, as there are four DWCS veterans facing off against four debut fighters. Peek's fellow season 6 competitor, Eduardo Neves, is returning to face-off against Jhonata Diniz, which projects to end with a quickness.
Season 5 alum, Julia Polastri, is returning to take another crack at a contract after winning three fights in a row since that loss. She will face Patricia Alujas, who has not fought in more than 18-months, which should play to the favor of Polastri.
Going for the DWCS hat-trick is Steven Nguyen, who is one and one as he looks to face-off against AJ Cunningham. Nguyen fought on season 3, losing to Aalon Cruz, then followed up with a win against Theo Rlayang in week 4 of season 5. Dana White definitely appreciates persistence.
Week 6 offers 10 more fighters the opportunity to join the premier MMA organization in the world on September 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
8 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Lightweight: James Llontop (-190) vs. Malik Lewis (+145)
Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz (-125) vs. Eduardo Neves (-105)
Featherweight: Steven Nguyen (-250) vs. AJ Cunningham (+190)
Strawweight: Julia Polastri (-410) vs. Patricia Alujas (+290)
Bantamweight: Jean Matsumoto (-145) vs. Kasey Tanner (+114)
* Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds, bout order, and opponents are subject to change.