DWCS Week 5 fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds

Everything you need to know about Dana White's Contender Series Week 5
Week 4 of Dana White's Contender Series should have been a pillar to post action. While all of the fights were enjoyable to watch on a Tuesday, a couple of performances fell short of being UFC-worthy in the eyes of Dana White.
There were three finishes during week four, the winners of which were all awarded UFC contracts. The two decision victories, Timothy Cuamba and Marco Tulio, were not awarded contracts. That is not a detraction from decision victories, as those winners occasionally do get contracts. It is more of a statement to showing the desire to finish a fight, even if it does not materialize.
The week five main event is a light heavyweight bout between Bruno Lopes and Brendson Ribeiro. Lopes will be coming into the bout sporting an 11-win undefeated record, with nine of those wins by finish.
Ribeiro has yet to be active in 2023, sporting two wins and two losses in 2022. While Ribeiro's last two fights were first-round finishes, they came against an arguably lower level of opponent than Lopes has faced in LFA. Odds have yet to be widely released, but neither of these fighters believes in decisions, so betting on a finish is probably a safe bet.
There has also been a late notice change to the card with Corinne Laframboise withdrawing after receiving a positive pregnancy test during her most recent blood work. Talk about a unique way to find out.
Dione Barbosa will be stepping in on short-notice to fight Rainn Guerrero in the opening fight of the night. Barbosa has likely fought the higher level of competition to this point, with a win over now UFC fighter, Karine Silva, and a loss to now UFC fighter Josiane Nunes. While stepping in on short notice is never easy on a fighter, Barbosa will look to take advantage of the opportunity.
Dana White's Contender Series week 5 fight card
8 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Light heavyweight: Bruno Lopes vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Bantamweight: Ramon Taveras vs. Serhiy Sidey
Middleweight: Chad Hanekom vs. Dylan Budka
Featherweight: Jean Silva vs. Kevin Vallejos
Flyweight: Rainn Guerrero vs. Dione Barbosa
