Carlos Prates is the DWCS Week fighter to watch
Carlos Prates is a vicious striker, and he will be looking for his sixth straight finish at DWCS on Tuesday night during week 4.
By Andy Lang
Week 4 of DWCS features incredible matches with UFC contracts on the line, and Carlos Prates is the fighter to watch because of his incredible striking.
Prates is a tall fighter at 6’1”, but he packs a ton of power into his punches and kicks. He is a fighter that loves to finish fights with exciting knockouts, and if he can add another highlight KO he will have a great chance at getting that coveted UFC contract.
Prates is in his prime at 30 years old and is on a six-fight win streak with five of those wins being by finish. He also has two kickboxing wins in 2021 and he has not lost a fight since 2019. He is tall and skinny compared to most of his opponents, but he has also been more powerful and has a very aggressive and entertaining style.
He does a fantastic job of establishing distance with his long jabs and kicks, and when he gets the chance to finish his opponent he usually delivers as he has finished his last five opponents by knockout, and only one of those fights made it out of the first round.
Carlos Prates should impress Dana White with another first-round knockout to earn UFC contract
UFC president, Dana White, is very clear about what it takes to get a UFC contract on the Contender Series. Fighters have to finish, or at least give maximum effort looking for the finish, and have a fighting style that White believes will entertain fans, and Prates checks all those boxes.
Prates has ended his last two fights with head kicks in the first round knocking out Eduardo Ramon and Moacir in the LFA, and before that, he made quick work of Charles Oliveira (not that Charles Oliveira), Taffarel Brasil, and Alan Silva with punches in the SFT promotion.
He will take on undefeated Mitch Ramirez, and he will once again be taller with the reach advantage. Ramirez has won fights with striking, and with wrestling, but Prates has fantastic takedown defense as shown in his last couple fights.
If Prates can keep the fight on the feet, he will be looking to use his length and power to score another highlight finish, and if he can get that finish against an undefeated fighter, he will certainly have a great case to make to White about receiving a UFC contract. Prates’s aggressive style and ability to finish make for exciting fights, and he is this week's fighter to watch.