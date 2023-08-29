Someone tried to kick in the door of Dana White's home (Video)
UFC president Dana White is asking for help identifying someone who tried to break into his home.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White finds himself in the midst of a personal security breach.
According to several posts on White's official Instagram page, a man attempted to break into his home, an incident that has left White concerned and determined to find the perpetrator.
White shared a video from his doorbell camera which shows a man running up the steps to his Levant, Maine home and tried to kick in the door.
"2500 dollars to the first person to let the police in Levant know who this moron is," White wrote on the video.
Another post shared a close-up screenshot of the man's face with the caption. "This f**kface just tried to kick my front door in Levant, Maine. I will [give] 2500 dollars to the first person to let the police know who he is."
White has taken to social media to ask for the public's help with identifying people in the past. Once he asked for people to help track down a man that was harrassing his daughter. Another time he wanted help tracking down someone in a viral video so he could hire them for the UFC.
UPDATE: It appears as though the man has been caught, per White.