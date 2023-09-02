DWCS fighter pulled from card after positive pregnancy test (Photos)
Corinne Laframboise won't get her shot at a UFC title now that she knows she is pregnant.
By Amy Kaplan
Corinne Laframboise was supposed to be fighting for a UFC contract on Tuesday night but instead, she'll be preparing for motherhood.
Laframboise took to Instagram to reveal the details after news broke that she'd been pulled from the bout just days before it was set to go down.
"Surprise Suprise," she wrote on Instagram. "Wednesday, during the last blood test which was to confirm that everything was OK to leave for the fight of my life; Someone* decided it was going to be different. We learned that I was 3 months pregnant!!! A huge surprise for you and us!!!"
She went on to explain how light her training camp was ahead of the DWCS bout.
"This training camp will have been really different," she wrote. "Having not had sparring since August 2022 (following an ear injury), I allowed myself a few weeks at the start of camp before returning. When I thought I was OK to start, I [sprained] my ankle and can't walk/move as I would like for 7-8 weeks = no sparring (except 2 at the end of camp to test the ankle). I tell myself that life is doing things well. We are more than HAPPY with the news."
She was originally scheduled to fight Rainn Guerrero on Sept. 5. Now Dione Barbosa will appear in her place looking to earn the highly coveted contract on short notice.