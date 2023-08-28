DWCS Week 4 fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about Dana White's Contender Series Week 4
Week three of Dana White's Contender Series delivered its first disappointment of the season as Josefine Knutsson was not awarded a UFC contract for her victory over Isis Verbeek. While Knutsson is the first to be denied in season seven, it is a result that is more in line with previous seasons of DWCS, where finishes are rewarded more often than decisions.
Knutsson's performance was a dominant one, but based on the betting line, it was expected to be. Even a third round effort to finish the fight may have been enough to move the needle toward a contract. The other decision victory of the evening went to Oban Elliott, who was a considered a moderate underdog by fight time. Elliott's perseverance in the face of adversity is what got him a UFC contract.
This week's main event is a welterweight bout featuring ONE Championship and LFA veteran, Carlos Prates, who is riding a six-fight win streak into this bout. Prates will face-off against Mitch Ramirez, who is still undefeated after seven fights, While Prates has been finished previously, he has a significant advantage in experience and back-class, sporting three times as many fights as Ramirez.
The second fight of the night is a banger in the heavyweight division between Thomas Petersen and Chandler Cole. Betting odds have not been widely released yet, but Petersen appears to be prohibitively favored in the -800 range. While that would align with Cole's history against better competition, it's a stay away price. Look for the under prop as Cole has never seen the midway point of the second round in a win or loss.
As the card stands right now, week four is shaping up to resume the 100 percent contract rates in the first two weeks. Every fight features at least one fighter who prefers to not hear from the judges; who can blame them?
Dana White's Contender Series week 4 fight card
8 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Welterweight: Mitch Ramirez vs. Carlos Prates
Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui vs. Marco Tulio
Featherweight: Timothy Cuamba vs. Mateo Vogel
Heavyweight: Thomas Petersen vs. Chandler Cole
Lightweight: Bolaji Oki vs. Dylan Salvador
Check back soon for updated betting lines.