DWCS results: Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese week 3 highlights
Everything you need to know about Dana White's Contender Series Week 3, including results and highlights from the card.
Dana White's Contender Series makes a return with a five-fight card for week 3. Live from Las Vegas, Nevada, some of the competitors on this week's show could soon call the UFC Apex Centre "home."
All the winners from week one and week two have walked away with UFC contracts. With the third week, these 10 athletes will look to continue that trend whilst putting on thrilling and captivating performances.
The first fight of the night was supposed to be undefeated Felipe dos Santos vs. Luciano Pereira, but due to a medical issue with Pereira, the fight was scrapped.
Now the opening bout will be between two standout featherweights as knockout machine, Luis Pajuelo, goes up against submission specialist, Robbie Ring.
The sole women's fight on the card will be an all-European strawweight offering between the Netherland's Isis Verbeek and Sweden's Josefine Knutsson. Both women have made names for themselves and now look to dominate on the global stage with a UFC contract.
The UFC's welterweight division is known for the captivating athletes it has and two fighters on this week's Contender Series will look to join the division. The highly-experienced Kaik Brito and fast-rising Oban Elliott will clash over three rounds for an opportunity to join the UFC's 170-pound division.
The main event of the evening will be a middleweight bout between Eli 'The Israeli Tank' Aronov and Zachary 'Savage' Reese. With both Aronov and Reese being undefeated at the time they walk into the octagon, this is a high-stakes fight with more than just the UFC contract on the line.
Dana White's Contender Series Week 3 results
DWCS Week 3 card (ESPN+ - 8pm ET/5pm PT)
Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Zachary Reese defeated Eli Aronov via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 1:14
Oban Elliott vs. Kaik Brito
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Oban Elliott defeated Kaik Brito via majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)
Isis Verbeek vs. Josefine Knutsson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Josefine Knutsson defeated Isis Verbeek via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Robbie Ring vs. Luis Pajuelo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Luis Pajuelo defeated Robbie Ring via TKO, Round 1 - 3:43