DWCS results: Week 2 highlights
Everything you need to know about Dana White's Contender Series Week 2, including results and highlights from the card.
Dana White's Contender Series returned last week with a lackluster card in terms of finishes, but all five winners received contracts from Dana. Week 2 will look to improve on that with a featured lightweight bout between former Brave FC, LFA, and Fury FC veteran Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady and Cage Warriors lightweight champion George Hardwick. Al-Selwady is on a four-fight win streak while Hardwick is looking for his ninth straight. The co-main event features the undefeated and local promotion's Demo Fight women's strawweight champion Eduarda Moura and fellow undefeated Brazilian Janaina Silva, who last fought for LFA. Moura has seven finishes in eight fights while Silva has two finishes in five fights.
The rest of the card is rounded out by a featherweight fight between former Bellator and LFA vet Hyder Amil, who is undefeated with five finishes in seven fights, and Emrah Sonmez, who is looking for his fourth straight, local promotion's Inside Fighters' League light heavyweight champion Paulo Renato, Jr., who competed on DWCS last year, and Ibo Aslan, who is on a three-fight win streak with 11 finishes in 11 wins, and kicking off the card is a bantamweight bout between Fury FC's bantamweight champion Cameron Smotherman and Combat FC's bantamweight champion Charalampos Grigoriou. Smotherman is riding a four-fight win streak while Grigoriou is looking for his third straight.
DWCS Week 2 live results [UPDATED]
DWCS Week 2 card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT)
George Hardwick vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady defeated George Hardwick via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Ibo Aslan vs. Paulo Renato Jr.
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ibo Aslan defeated Paulo Renato Jr. via KO, Round 1 - 2:22
Hyder Amil vs. Emrah Sonmez
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Hyder Amil defeated Emrah Sonmez via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Eduarda Moura vs. Janaina Silva
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Eduarda Moura defeated Janaina Silva via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 4:00
Cameron Smotherman vs. Charalampos Grigoriou
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Charalampos Grigoriou defeated Cameron Smotherman via TKO, Round 1 - 1:00