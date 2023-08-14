DWCS Week 2 fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
The 2023 season of Dana White's Contender Series is back for week 2 after a five-contract first week.
For true fans of MMA, this is by far the best time of the year. For a brief few weeks, there are no more than four days between UFC events with the renewal of Dana White's Contender Series for a seventh season. Week 1 has already delivered with five contracts being given out.
This was a stark contrast to week 1 of the 2022 season where one fight fell off and three others failed to deliver the goods before the legend of Joe Pyfer was born. The show's namesake, Dana White, used the performance of Pyfer to contrast the other subpar performances to inspire four finishes out of five fights in week 2.
Week 2 of the 2023 season is shaping up to be of a similar caliber with all five scheduled fights involving at least one potent finisher. Eduarda Moura has finished seven of her eight careers wins with a near even split between KO/TKO and submissions. She takes on Janaina Silva this Tuesday, who has shown decent durability on her five fight road to an undefeated record. Ibo Aslan comes into his light heavyweight bout this week having never gone the distance in a fight; he sports 11 wins inside the distance and one loss by submission.
The main event this week features the Cage Warriors lightweight champion, George Hardwick, who has won seven of his last eight fights by way of stoppage, including two title defenses. Hardwick faces off against Abdul-Kareem al Selwady, who is on a three fight win streak with Fury FC. The most vulnerable part of al Selwady's game appears to be his chin, as all three of his losses have come by way of KO/TKO to a lesser level of competition.
Dana White's Contender Series Season 7, week 2 fight card
7 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Lightweight: George Hardwick (-315) vs. Abdul-Kareem al Selwady (+230)
Light heavyweight: Ibo Aslan (-145) vs. Paulo Renato Jr. (+114)
Featherweight: Hyder Amil (-166) vs. Emrah Sonmez (+130)
Strawweight: Eduarda Moura (-150) vs. Janaina Silva (+120)
Bantamweight: Cameron Smotherman (-160) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (+124)
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. All odds and bout order are subject to change.