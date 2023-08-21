DWCS Week 3 fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about DWCS week 3.
Week two of Dana White's Contender Series delivered again for the 2023 season with three fights ending inside the distance and five more contracts being awarded. 10 contracts in total have been awarded through two weeks, a pace that seems almost unsustainable for the remainder of the season.
While fighters winning inside the distance will always have an edge at receiving a contract, those going to the scorecards may find themselves at the mercy of outside factors. Kaik Brito, for example, is fighting up a weight class at welterweight this week. Should Brito beat his opponent, Oban Elliott, would his merits be evaluated at welterweight or his more natural weight class of lightweight, where there is perhaps more upward mobility available?
This week's main event is a middleweight clash featuring Zach Reese, who is sporting a five-fight unbeaten record, ending all of his wins inside the distance. He faces off against fellow undefeated prospect, Eli Aronov, who has evenly split his six wins between KO/TKO, submission, and decisions.
Aronov will be at a significant size disadvantage, giving up five inches in height to Reese. Aronov experienced the same disadvantage in his last fight against Mariusz Ksiazkiewicz, but impressively brought home a win via submission due to an arm triangle.
Dana White's Contender Series week 3 fight card & odds
8 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Middleweight: Eli Aronov (+114) vs. Zach Reese (-145)
Welterweight: Kaik Brito (-175) vs. Oban Elliott (+135)
Strawweight: Isis Verbeek (+220) vs. Josefine Knutsson (-298)
Featherweight: Luis Pajuelo (+120) vs. Robbie Ring (-150)
Flyweight: Felipe dos Santos (-238) vs. Luciano Pereira (+180)
* Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook. All odds and bout order are subject to change.