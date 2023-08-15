Denis Goltsov is the PFL Playoffs fighter to watch
Denis Goltsov is looking for redemption in the 2023 PFL Playoffs.
Heavyweight Denis Goltsov is 0-2 when having a chance to reach the PFL Championship, and after an injury forced him out of last year's playoffs, this year he is looking to reach the final. The PFL Playoffs will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and will determine who from the heavyweight and women's featherweight divisions will be fighting for the title and $1 million dollars. Goltsov will face this year's newcomer, Jordan Heiderman.
Goltsov fights out of Russia and was 22-5 before signing with the PFL. Goltsov was local promotion Tech-KREP FC's heavyweight champion, going 7-0 with the organization before joining ACB and winning the championship there as well, going 4-1. Goltsov lost in the PFL playoffs in 2019 to eventual champion Ali Isaev, in 2021 to eventual 2022 champion Ante Delija, and last year was unable to continue in the playoffs, so was replaced. Goltsov has taken out UFC veterans Cezar Ferreira and Yorgan de Castro so far this year, matching up with Heiderman in the playoffs.
Denis Goltsov looks to take out newcomer Jordan Heiderman on his way to his first championship
Heiderman went 7-1 as an amateur before going pro in 2018 and joining LFA in 2020. Heiderman went 5-0 with the organization before joining season 30 of the Ultimate Fighter. Heiderman lost to Zac Pauga in the semi-finals and was picked up by PFL to fight on short notice after that. Heiderman faced Patrick Brady and won in the first round which propelled him to the final spot in the playoffs.
Heiderman is 7-0 but lacks in the experience department when compared to Goltsov. Both fighters are virtually identical when lined up and match each other well in all areas, but Goltsov's lengthy experience should hold the edge here and give him his first chance at PFL gold.