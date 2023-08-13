PFL Playoffs: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about the second of three PFL Playoff events.
By Amy Kaplan
The PFL Playoffs continue this week after a one week break.
The first of three events took place in San Antonio, Texas and saw the finalization of the first two divisional match-ups. For the featherweights it will be Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga and it will be Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay.
Now, the PFL heads to New York City for the final two events. On Friday, August 18, the PFL will decide who from the heavyweight and women's featehrweight divisions will advance to the Finals.
PFL Playoffs fight card, start time, channel guide
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 9 pm ET
- Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene - Winner advances to PL
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk - Winner advances to PFL Finals
- Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman - Winner advances to PFL Finals
- Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock - Winner advances to PFL Finals
- Nate Kelly vs. Damion Nelson
EARLY CARD | ESPN+ | 6 pm ET
- Chris Mixan vs. Eddy George
- Abraham Bably vs. Anthony Wint
- Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii
- Laureano Staropoli vs. Ben Egli
- Kaytlin Neil vs. Maira Mazar
- Louie Sutherland vs. Daiqwon Buckley
The betting odds for the PFL Playoffs have not been released yet but we'll update this piece when they are.