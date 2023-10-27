Dana White hilariously responds to Deontay Wilder wanting to do Power Slap (Video)
Dana White gives his thoughts on former heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder wanting to join Power Slap.
Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder was in attendance at Power Slap 5 and appears to have gotten the itch to try it out for himself. UFC president Dana White, however, foresees one large, green problem in the way of that happening.
Taking to Instagram, Wilder voiced his desire to slap writing, "Live and in person yo this is different and I think I got a career in it."
Wilder, known as "The Bronze Bomber" by boxing regulars, made as much as $25 million for his rematch with Tyson Fury alone. Something that White says he can't afford.
Following the Power Slap 5, FanSided MMA asked White his thoughts on the idea of the knockout artist joining the promotion.
"We ain't got that kind of money," White laughed. "We're doing alright but we're not doing that alright...I think it is inevitable we will get celebrities doing it though, yeah."
Wilder has not competed since he fought Robert Helenius in October 2022. Wilder finished the fight brutally by knockout and has been rumored to fight both Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in recent months, but nothing official has been announced.
While it may not be likely that we see Wilder get rid of his gloves in exchange for doling out some open-handed beatdowns, it may not be a terrible trade for former boxers to try their hand at.