Power Slap 5 results and highlights
Featuring four title fights, Power Slap 5 takes place live from the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada on Wednesday, October 25. Here are the results as the action unfolds.
Power Slap makes its return on Wednesday, Oct. 25 live from the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. Four titles will be on the line for the fifth installment of the combat world's newest sport.
Power Slap 5 will be the biggest event yet for the young promotion, as four titles will be on the line. Three already-existing champions will defend their gold whilst a new title will also be up for grabs.
John 'The Machine' Davis is the current reigning middleweight champion and, at Power Slap 5, he will defend the gold against the fighter he defeated to earn his spot as the champion. Azael 'El Perro' Rodriguez hopes to come out on top this time in this high-stakes rematch so he can reign atop the 185-pound division.
Ron 'Wolverine' Bata obtained the light heavyweight title at Power Slap 3 and, having just surpassed 100 days, he looks to hold on to the gold. Austin Turpin is equally as motivated to claim the 205-pound gold and be the one to stop the momentum of 'Wolverine'.
A battle of epic proportions takes place in the heavyweight division as Damien 'The Bell' Dibbell makes his first title defense on the Power Slap 5 card. He goes up against the standout star that is Nate Burnard who hopes to move into undisputed heavyweight supremacy.
Adding to the fight card, a new title will be added to the Power Slap ranks in the form of a world super heavyweight title. Going into battle with hopes of being the first title holder will be Koa 'Da Crazy Hawaiian' Viernes up against Kalani Vakameilalo.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
Power Slap 5 results [Updated]
Power Slap 5 Card (Rumble - 9pm ET/6pm PT)
Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Kalani Vakameilalo - super heavyweight championship
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Da Crazy Hawaiian defeated Kalani Vakameilalo via KO for the inaugural super heavyweight championship
Damien Dibbell vs. Nate Burnard - heavyweight championship
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Damien Dibbell defeated Nate Burnard via TKO, Round 1 for the heavyweight championship
Ron Bata vs. Austin Turpin - light heavyweight championship
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ron "Wolverine" Bata defeated Austin Turpin via unanimous decision (48-47 x3) for the light heavyweight championship
John Davis vs. Azael Rodriguez 2 - middleweight championship
OFFICIAL RESULTS: John Davis defeated Azael Rodriguez via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 48-46) - for the middleweight championship
Sheena Bathory vs. Christine Wolmarans
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Sheena Bathory defeated Christine Wolmarans via KO, Round 2
Ryan Phillips vs. Darius Mata-Varona
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Darius Mata-Varona disqualified for clubbing in Round 3, Ryan Phillips wins
Wesley Drain vs. Travis Aragon
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Wesley Drain defeated Travis Aragon via KO, Round 1
Vernon Cathey vs. Bear Bennett
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Vernon Cathey defeated Bear Bennett via KO, Round 1