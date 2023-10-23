Power Slap 5 fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about Power Slap 5.
By Amy Kaplan
Power Slap 5 is set to be the biggest Power Slap card to date with four title matches on the line and a historic first women's match.
Headlining the event will be the first-ever Power Slap super heavyweight title match between No. 2 ranked Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Kalani “Toko” Vakameilalo
In the co-main event, Damien Dibbell returns to make his first heavyweight title defense against No. 1 ranked Nate “The Buffalo Soldier” Burnard
Slap fighting pioneer and two-time Power Slap champion, Ron Bata defends his light heavyweight title against Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin.
Middleweight champion John “The Machine” Davis returns for a second title defense and a rematch against No. 1 ranked Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez.
And the firt women's match will take place as Sheena Bathory takes on Christine Wolmarans.
How to watch Power Slap 5
When: Wednesday, Oct. 25
Where: UFC APEX
Channel: Rumble app for free
Start time: 9 p.m. ET
Power Slap 5 card
- Layne Viernes (2-0-0) vs. Kalani Vakameilalo (1-0-0)
- Damien Dibbell (2-0-0) vs. Nate Burnard (2-0-0)
- Ron Bata (2-1-0) vs. Austin Turpin (4-0-0)
- John Davis (2-0-0) vs. Azael Rodriguez (2-1-0)
- Sheena Bathory (0-0-0) vs. Christine Wolmarans (0-0-0)
- Ryan Phillips (0-0-0) vs. Darius Mata-Varona (0-2-0)
- Wesley Drain (2-1-0) vs. Travis Aragon (1-0-0)
- Vernon Cathey (0-2-0) vs. Bear Bennett (0-1-0)
- Waylon Frost (2-0-0) vs. Andrew Provost (1-0-0)
- Cody Cox (0-2-0) vs. Bryan Dozier (0-1-0)
- Anthony Blackburn (1-0-1) vs. Andrew Fields (1-2-0)
- Brenden Mahon (0-0-0) vs. Dallas Marron (0-0-0)
Power Slap 5 odds
Yes! You can bet on Power Slap, depending on the book and what state you live. According to PowerSlap.com, here's a list of the places you can bet, depending on the state:
Draft Kings – Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, Wyoming
BetFred – Colorado, Nevada, Louisiana, Washington
StatHero – Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington DC, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
There's not a ton of bets online for Power Slap 5 yet, but here's what we could find, at press time.
- Koa Viernes (-167) v. Kalani Vakameilalo (+167)
- Damien Dibbell (-150) v. Nate Burnard (+150)
- Ryan Phillips (+135) v. Darius Mata-Varona (-135)
- Ron Bata (+135) v. Austin Turpin (-135)
- Vernon Cathey (-200) v. Bear Bennett (+200)
- John Davis (-150) v. Azael Rodriguez (+150)
- Wesley Drain (-175) v. Travis Aragon (+175)