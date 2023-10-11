Brendon Marotte is the UFC Vegas 81 fighter to watch
Brendon Marotte must go through Terrence McKinney if he is going to have a strong start to his run in the Octagon as he makes his debut at UFC Vegas 81.
The UFC does a fantastic job building up youthful talent to lead the next generation of the business. The UFC Vegas cards are frequently featured with young competitors who are building their resumes to become the top contenders of the future. UFC Vegas 81 is no different and there’s one individual on the card that fans should keep their eyes on. Brendon Marotte is making his promotional debut and he is the UFC Vegas 81 fighter to watch.
UFC Vegas 81 is headlined by Sodiq Yusuff versus Edson Barboza as both men look to move up the featherweight rankings. But earlier in the evening it may be Marotte that leaves fans talking. The 26-year-old fighter is stepping into the Octagon for the first time and looks to start his journey up the 145-pound rankings.
Fighting out of Hampstead, New Hampshire, Marotte brings five years of professional experience into the cage. He’s fought on the regional circuit, putting together an 8-1 record along the way. Within those victories he’s stopped five opponents via some form of knockout, submitted one, and picked up two victories via decision. He last competed back on August 26, when he picked up that lone submission victory over Lionel Young at Combat Zone 81.
Terrence McKinney stands in Marotte's way at UFC Vegas 81
Marotte isn’t getting an easy entry into the Octagon, as Terrence McKinney is waiting to welcome him. McKinney came into the Octagon with a lot of hype but has struggled as of late. Since joining the promotion, he has a 3-3 record in the UFC. Fans last saw him back in August when he picked up a win to stop a two-fight losing streak, defeating Mike Breeden by round-one stoppage.