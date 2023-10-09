UFC Vegas 81: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 81.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC hosts another UFC Fight Night from UFC APEX on Saturday, Oct. 14 which might be completely overshadowed by the ridiculous boxing fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. But, if you are a diehard and are watching this fight, we've got you covered on everything you need to know for fight week.
Headlining the card is a featherweight showdown between No. 11 ranked Sodiq Yusuff (13-2-0) and No. 13 ranked Edson Barboza (23-11-0). The pair will compete for a chance at potentially breaking into the top 10 with a highlight reel performance on Saturday night.
In the co-main event is a scrap between women's flyweight No. 9 ranked Jennifer Maia (21-9-1) taking on No. 11 ranked Viviane Araujo (11-5-0). Araujo will look to get back in the win column with a victory over her higher ranked opponent, who is coming off a win.
How to watch UFC Vegas 81
When: Saturday, Oct. 14
Where: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV
Channel: ESPN+
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
UFC Vegas 81 fight card
MAIN CARD
- Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza
- Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez
- Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Michel Pereira Lima
- Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown
- Tainara Lisboa vs. Dariya Zheleznykova
- Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan
- Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon
- Chris Gutierrez vs. Heili Alateng
- Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote
UFC Vegas 81 odds
According to DraftKings, the main and co-main event odds are pretty tight. Yusuff is the slight favorite at -162 while Barboza sits at a +136 underdog. Maia is the favorite in the co-main event at -130 with the challenger Araujo a +110 underdog. Odds are subject to change so check often if you are hoping for a bigger spread.