Boxing Twitter reacts to Jake Paul's knockout of Andre August (Video)
Boxing fans, media, and pros react to Jake Paul's first-round knockout of Andre August.
Boxing's most hated and loved fighter, Jake Paul, returned to the ring against Andre August at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida. Stepping back in the ring for the third-time in his career, Paul was taking on what is considered the second true professional boxer of his career.
Paul came out to the ring in a festive mood in front of a sold-out and lively crowd in Orlando that seemed thirsty for a knockout. Paul delivered just that, scoring an emphatic first-round knockout in the first minute of the fight. The social media star set up and feinted an uppercut that landed at just the right time. The blow sent August crashing to the canvas, forcing the referee to immediately put a halt to the bout.
The knockout was Paul's first since the rematch with Tyron Woodley in 2021. The stoppage should satisfy some of his supporters who are largely new to the sweet science and haven't enjoyed some of his recent fights that have gone the full distance. The knockout came quickly, but it should be noted that the way Paul set up the punch showed a clear indication of improvement in the YouTuber. Despite having a clear plan and strategy behind each opponent, Paul is getting closer to his goal of being taken seriously as a real pugilist, not just an attraction.
Paul fought three times in 2023 and may continue that trend through the next year. It's possible he moves in the world of mixed martial arts with his signing to PFL, but his goals seem to be to one day hold a championship in boxing.
See how boxing fans, professionals, and more react to the knockout on Twitter.