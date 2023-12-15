Jake Paul live stream, how to watch for free
The sweet science’s most divisive participant, Jake Paul, will make his third appearance inside the squared circle of 2023. Paul will face off against 35-year-old Texas native Andre August in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on December 15.
The match will be the second time the social media star has taken on what most consider a true boxer. In Paul’s case, this means someone who doesn’t have a background in mixed martial arts or another sport and isn’t a fellow social media personality.
Paul will headline the fourth installment of Most Valuable Prospects, which is meant to put a spotlight on the next generation of pugilists who have the potential to be future world champions. However, the card will feature more than just the next up-and-coming stars of the sport; it will also showcase a championship bout.
In the co-headlining fight, the undefeated Shadasia Green will face former women’s undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn for the vacant WBC super middleweight title. Crews-Dezurn lost her undisputed title in her previous fight against Savannah Marshall and will have her hands full against the power-punching Green. The two have a common opponent in former WBA super middleweight titleholder Elin Cederroos. Green stopped Cederroos in six rounds, while Crews-Dezurn won a unanimous decision.
As part of the prospect portion of the event, at junior middleweight, Yoenis Tellez will fight Livian Navarro for the WBC Continental Latin Americas title. In the heavyweight division, Lorenzo Medina will take on Joshua Temple in a scheduled six-round contest.
- Jake Paul vs. Andre August
- Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn
- Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro
- Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple
- Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral
- Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna
- Alexander Gueche vs. Clayton Ward
- Xavier Bocanegra vs. Ryan Mondala
How to watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August
The event will take place at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida, and will be broadcast live on DAZN. Fortunately for boxing fans, this event will not be on PPV and will be part of your standard DAZN subscription. The main card begins at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.
