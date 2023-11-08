Fans roast Jake Paul's next opponent after big reveal 'Jake is fighting an Uber driver'
Boxing and MMA fans are wondering who Andre August is after he was announced as Jake Paul's next opponent.
By Amy Kaplan
Last month YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul announced he'd be returning to the ring on Dec. 15, but didn't say who he would be fighting. There were rumors it would be a rematch with Nate Diaz, and some even thought he'd fight Tommy Fury again but on Wednesday, Nov. 8 the opponent was finally revealed.
And it's kind of underwhelming.
Paul will fight Andre August in Orlando, FL.
"Ask and I shall deliver," he tweeted along with the poster. "August has more KO’s than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight up boxing."
Fans were quite disapointed to see Paul would be facing someone who most MMA fans don't even know, especially considering his last string of opponents have been the likes of Ben Askren, Tron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
"Andre August is 35 years old with a 10-1-1 record. He's fought 1 time in the last 4 years. Another pretend, old boxer," someone tweeted.
Many, many fans simply replied, "who?"
"Bro, are you just picking people from the street at this point?" another fan asked. Someone else tweeted that "Jake is fighting a uber driver."
According to the official press release, "August has the most experience and KOs of any opponent Paul has faced in his career."
The fight will air on DAZN as part of the streaming package subscription and will not be a PPV event, the release also noted.
“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life,” Paul said via the press release. “So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see.”
The fight takes place on Dec. 15.