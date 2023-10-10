Nate Diaz wants boxing rematch with Jake Paul, not MMA fight (Video)
Nate Diaz is not interested in fighting Jake Paul in MMA, but he'd like a rematch of their boxing fight.
By Amy Kaplan
When Nick Diaz stepped into the ring to fight Jake Paul in a boxing showdown earlier this year the unofficial agreement was that they would fight in MMA next.
But now that time has come and gone Diaz isn't all that keen on going back to the cage, instead he'd like a rematch in the ring.
“Your full of s**t I didn’t ask for s**t I’ll fight u tomorrow n Mma the problem is u suck and I don’t work for pussyFL dumba** u do,” Diaz wrote Monday on Twitter. “Rematch is in boxing trilogy is in Mma u need time to train anyway u suck New Year’s Eve is good.”
The pair fought on Aug. 5 where Paul won via a unanimous decision. Paul asked to fight Diaz in MMA next under the PFL banner, which he's signed. But in an interview, Paul said that Diaz declined the fight because he was scared to lose to him in MMA too.
“I think it’s too big of a risk, right?” Paul said. “$10 million, but if he loses to me it’s legacy. He’s going to get made fun of and he felt the power. I don’t think he could take me down. … It’s kind of a lose-lose situation for him. That’s why behind the scenes on the business side of things, he’s making outrageous number claims and negotiations and wanting such unrealistic things. … It’s like Nate is ducking me.”
Only time will tell what happens next with either fighter, but it does seem like an MMA fight next makes the most sense.