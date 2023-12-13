Jake Paul vs. Andre August press conference live stream
Everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs. Andre August.
By Amy Kaplan
Did you forget that Jake Paul was fighting this week? We kinda did too. So many combat sports fans are tied up with UFC 296, but those die-hard boxing fans are still tuning in.
Ahead of the fight, Paul and his opponent, Andre August, will meet for the first time at the official press conference. Also on the schedule to attend is Franchón Crews-Dezurn and Shadasia Green.
Paul will be fighting August, despite many feeling the opponent wasn't the right fit for Paul, especially when fan had hoped for a fight with Mike Perry or a rematch with Nate Diaz.
"This is probably just a break-even fight for me," Jake told TMZ Sports. "I probably won't even make money on it. Who knows what the outcome is. It's $200,000 for a private jet to fly around just to get me there and back. He’s a beast, he's a dog, and he's coming to win. This is his make-or-break moment as a boxer himself. It's gonna be a really good fight."
You'll be able to watch the whole press conference right here on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Jake Paul vs. Andre August fight card
- Jake Paul vs. Andre August
- Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn
- Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro
- Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple
- Elijah Flores vs. Javier Mayoral
- Xavier Bocanegra vs. TBA
- Alexander Gueche vs. TBA
How to watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August
The fight takes place on Friday, Dec. 15. The will start at 7:30 p.m. ET with the main event ring walks scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET but that could change, depending on how the other fights on the card go. You can watch the fight on DAZN.