Who is Andre August? (Video)
Andre August was just announced as Jake Paul's next opponent, but who is he?
By Amy Kaplan
There's not a lot known about Andre August, who was announced as Jake Paul's next opponent.
According to BoxRec, he his 10-1-1 with five KO's to his name. He's 35 years old and stands 5 feet 10 inches tall.
He last fought Brandon Martin in August and took home the win via unanimous decision. Prior to that he fought in 2019.
He's from Beaumont, Texas and "found himself drawn into street fighting due to his involvement with gang activity following the passing of his mother during his sophomore year of high school. Fueled by an unyielding fire and a growing passion to do more, he made a defining choice to pursue boxing," the official press release said.
August faced "insurmountable odds, yet his unrelenting determination and skill propelled him through the amateur ranks. August established himself as a self-made fighter, motivated to prove himself and make a lasting impact on the world of professional boxing."
August will be one of the first "legitimate" boxers that Paul faces, having previously fought former MMA champions and influncers in the past.
Jake Paul vs. Andre August will take place on DAZN on Dec. 15
“I don't talk very much. I’m all about that action! Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn’t have my hunger,” said Andre August. “When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”
Social media wasn't all that excited about the announcement, due in part, to the relative mystery of August. Fans are skeptical of his record, which they think might not reflect his actual skill level and are suspicios that Paul is setting himself up for another win.
The fight will take place on Dec. 15 in Orlando, Florida and will air on DAZN as part of their subscription, not a PPV event.