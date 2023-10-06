Bellator 300 weigh-in results, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane misses weight & title off the line
Everything you need to know about who made weight and who missed at Bellator 300.
As it is rumored to be sold, Bellator's 300th event couldn't come at a better time.
The organization has been around for 15 years and this milestone event will feature three title fights, down a title fight after the cancelation of heavyweight champion Ryan Bader vs. Linton Vassell. Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his belt against former champion Brent Primus, women's featherweight champ Cris "Cyborg" Justino will be looking for her fifth title defense as she takes on Cat Zingano and women's flyweight champion Liz Carmouche defends her title for the third time against former flyweight queen and close friend Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.
The prelims will feature 13 bouts headlined by undefeated bantamweight Bryce Meredith and Miguel Piembert. Other bouts feature a women's featherweight showcase between Sara McMann and Leah McCourt as well as a men's featherweight showcase between Henry Corrales and Kai Kamaka III. Other notable fighters include undefeated BJJ ace Jena Bishop against Ilara Joanne, ranked heavyweight Davion Franklin against Slim Trabelsi, and ranked middleweight and wrestling standout Romero Cotton against Grant Neal.
Bellator 300 weigh-in results
Unfortunately, former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane missed on the scales and as such her fight with champion Liz Carmouche will no longer be for the title.
MAIN CARD (Showtime/Paramount+, 10 p.m. ET)
- Usman Nurmagomedov (154.8) vs. Brent Primus (154.8)
- Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. Cat Zingano (144.6)
- Liz Carmouche (124.8) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (
126.6)
PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube/PlutoTV, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Jackie Cataline (145.4) vs. Lorrany Santos (145.6)
- Dmytrii Hrytsenko (158.8) vs. Justin Montalvo (158.6) – 160-pound contract weight
- Bryce Meredith (136) vs. Miguel Peimbert (134.8)
- Alberto Garcia (137) vs. Bobby Seronio III (138)
- Leah McCourt (146) vs. Sara McMann (145.4)
- Sergio Cossio (156) vs. Jesse Roberts (155.8)
- Henry Corrales (146) vs. Kai Kamaka (145.6)
- Davion Franklin (265) vs. Slim Trabelsi (238.8)
- Maciej Rozanski (204.4) vs. Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov (205.4)
- Mukhamed Berkhamov (178.4) vs. Herman Terrado (178.2) – 180-pound contract weight
- Romero Cotton (185.6) vs. Grant Neal (183.6)
- Jena Bishop (125.4) vs. Ilara Joanne (125.6)
- Josh Hokit (246) vs. Spencer Smith (247.8)