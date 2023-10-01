Bellator 300: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus fight card, start time, channel guide, streaming info
Everything you need to know about Bellator 300.
By Amy Kaplan
Bellator 300 will be the promotion's biggest card to date with a massive line-up of four title fights topping the card.
The main event is a fight between reigning lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov who fights Brent Primus for both the lightweight title and to advance to the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix Finals, which makes the main event double the excitement.
Bellator is billing all four title fights as main events, so for the next main attraction we see MMA icon Cris "Cyborg" Justino take on Cat Zingano for the Bellator featherweight title, currently held by Justino.
Another main event title fight features heavyweight king Ryan Bader will take on Linton Vassell in a rematch of their 2017 light heavyweight fight. Bader won that appearance, but can lightning strike twice?
The fourth title fight is a matchup between the current and former flyweight queens Liz Carmouche and her former training partner Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.
How to watch Bellator 300
When: Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA
Channel: Prelims on YouTube, main card on Showtime
Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Bellator 300 fight card
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET)
- Usman Nurmagomedov (C) vs. Brent Primus – for lightweight title; lightweight grand prix semifinal
- Cris Cyborg (C) vs. Cat Zingano – for women’s featherweight title
- Ryan Bader (C) vs. Linton Vassell – for heavyweight title
- Liz Carmouche (C) vs. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane – for women’s flyweight title
PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Davion Franklin vs. Slim Trabelsi
- Henry Corrales vs. Kai Kamaka
- Leah McCourt vs. Sara McMann
- Jena Bishop vs. Ilara Joanne
- Alberto Garcia vs. Bobby Seronio III
- Romero Cotton vs. Grant Neal
- Sergio Cossio vs. Jesse Roberts
- Mukhamed Berkhamov vs. Herman Terrado
- Maciej Rozanski vs. Doveltdzhan Yagshimuradov
- Dmytrii Hrytsenko vs. Justin Montalvo
- Bryce Meredith vs. Miguel Peimbert
- Jackie Cataline vs. Lorrany Santos
- Josh Hokit vs. Spencer Smith
Follow along with FanSided MMA all week long for Bellator 300 coverage.