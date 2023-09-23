Cris Cyborg reveals recent text exchange with Dana White (VIDEO)
Cris Cyborg says she's forgiven Dana White after tumultuous UFC departure.
By Amy Kaplan
Cris "Cyborg" Justino and UFC president Dana White didn't have the best relationship near the end of her tenure with the UFC.
But when Justino's friend and training partner Dione Barbosa appeared on Dana White's Contender Series, Justino knew she wanted to be there in person to cheer her friend on.
That's when she reached out to White.
“I texted Dana if it’s OK that I can go watch my friend – we always train together – and he said, ‘It’s OK Cris – no problem’,” Justino said to ESPN at her Bellator 300 open workout. “He said, ‘OK, Cris, you can come,’ because we’ve been sparring together, we’ve been training together for two years and I know it’s one big dream for her. … She won – great fight – and she’s got her contract. I already forgive him, everything that happened. I’m getting older and I don’t hold grudges. (We have) just different ways in life, but I wish the best for him for sure.”
Barbosa won her fight and a UFC contract that night.
“She’s inspiration for me. Cris is like my family here,” Barbosa said of Justino after her win. “When I came to USA, I was staying at her house, lived there, she helped me a lot, emotional support. I had nothing when I came here. She trained a lot with me, too. So she’s inspiration for me. She’s like my family, so important to me.”
White and Cyborg had a falling out over White refusing a rematch between Justino and Amanda Nunes and then after a caption on a video painted White in a bad light, which turned out to be incorrect
The incident caused White to proclaim, "We're out of the Cyborg business," and she was released from the promotion.
Justino has been thriving in Bellator ever since winning all of her five appearances. She's also won two boxing bouts. She'll fight Cat Zingano at Bellator 300 on Oct. 7 in San Diego, CA.