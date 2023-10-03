Bellator 300: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus preview and prediction
Brent Primus looks to recapture the Bellator lightweight title by defeating Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 300.
By Chad Porto
Brent Primus is no stranger to staring down a highly touted lightweight champion. He first faced a tough out by taking on then-Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. Chandler was arguably, at the time, the most dangerous and dynamic striker in the game. His power was and remains legendary for a lightweight. Not only that, but Chandler was also an exceptional grappler, using his wrestling to set up a lot of his striking.
He was one of the very best that Bellator had to offer, and Primus was one of the few men in the world who held a win over Chandler. That win netted him the Bellator lightweight championship at Bellator NYC. At Bellator 300, Primus won't be facing someone with the power of Chandler, but he'll be facing someone who is arguably an even better wrestler; Usman Nurmagomedov.
It's hard to root against Brent Primus but Usman Nurmagomedov has shown no signs of slowing down ahead of Bellator 300
Hailing from the same family as famed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the younger cousin Usman is looking to continue his reign as Bellator lightweight champion, and many think he will. At just 25, Nurmagomedov has already defeated Benson Henderson and Patricky Pitbull, with Primus being arguably his toughest opponent to date.
But why? Unlike his prior opponents, Primus is a third-degree blackbelt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He has the knowledge to stifle a lot of Nurmagomedov's ground game, but knowing how, and executing are admittedly two different things. At 38, Primus has the experience and knowledge needed to negate the wrestling abilities of the younger champion. The only real question is, can he?
And that's where the conversation lies, will Primus' knowledge on grapplingg and his ability to stifle the raw power of Nurmagomedov's wreslting be enoughg, or is the younger, more aggressive grappling champion set for a big win?
It's hard to root against Primus but Nurmagomedov has shown no signs of slowing down since entering Bellator, and he really hasn't faced much resistence from anyone, winning his last three fights in pretty one-sided outings.
Winner: Usman Nurmagomedov via submission