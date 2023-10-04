Jena Bishop is the Bellator 300 fighter to watch
Jena Bishop fights Ilara Joanne at Bellator 300 and here's why she is someone fans should pay attention to.
At 37 years old, Jena Bishop can be considered a late bloomer in the world of mixed martial arts; however, she was already one of the most promising combat athletes beforehand.
She initially established herself in the grappling realm, winning the 2019 Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) Trials against stiff opposition to earn a world championship invite. There, she was eliminated in the opening round by BJJ great Beatriz Mesquita.
Bishop finally entered MMA in 2021 and immediately went on a tear, finishing half of her LFA fights. That attracted the attention of Bellator, who signed her in October 2022. And she did not disappoint in her promotional debut at this February's Bellator 291, sweeping every single round and scorecard against Elina Kallionidou.
Her opponent at Bellator 300, Ilara Joanne, is an underrated veteran of the promotion, holding decision wins over former title challengers Denise Kielholtz and Alejandra Lara. If Bishop can achieve another victory, she may put herself closer to title contention.
Bellator 300 features 4 title fights on historic card
Bellator 300 is, on many levels, a landmark event for the promotion.
The main card is comprised entirely of title fights, topped off by a Lightweight World Grand Prix semifinal between current champion Usman Nurmagomedov and former champion Brent Primus. Plus, Cris "Cyborg" Justino makes her return to MMA after a short boxing stint when she defends the women's featherweight title against Cat Zingano.
In addition, Ryan Bader and Linton Vassell meet again with the heavyweight title on the line. Bader was rarely troubled in their first clash back in 2017, but Vassell has been on a hot streak lately, and he will look to even the series and end his opponent's long-standing championship run.
And finally, friends will square off when Liz Carmouche defends the women's flyweight title against former training partner Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who is looking to become the first woman in Bellator history to regain a championship.