Bellator 300: Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Brent Primus full betting odds
Everything you need to know about the moneyline betting odds for Bellator 300.
Conspiracy theories abound as we approach the milestone Bellator 300 card on Oct. 7, 2023. Will Bellator and the Professional Fighters League merge? Will Bellator simply disappear and their talent be acquired by other promotions?
There is also the possibility that the future is not yet written, so every option is still on the table. For what it is worth, Bellator has at least scheduled Bellator 301 for November 2023 and PFL has events scheduled through the end of the year. That leaves options on the table for both parties, should the talks that are or are not occurring, conclude either way.
The final result could also send waves throughout the MMA community in more ways than one. If Bellator folds, it shows the grand prix format, paying fight purses and huge win bonuses, is not a sustainable model. If a merger occurs, it actually places the new company with a talent pool to rival the UFC.
Even with a relative talent pool, it will still be an uphill climb to match the UFC in the realm of entertainment factor. The UFC has always been heads and tails above the other promotions in terms of production value, fight pacing, and overall quality. It was a point UFC President, Dana White, made during his post-fight press conference at Week 9 of Dana White's Contender Series.
Nothing exemplifies this more than a bout between two fighters who have zero professional MMA fights between them. It is listed as the opening bout, but it will likely get pushed to a post-lim appearance. Given the number of scheduled fights and the narrow window before the main card, in what other major promotion does this fight even make the card as showcase bout?
The only thing that seems relatively certain is that Bellator 300 will be an epic event overall, worthy of ending their run or ushering in a new era.
Bellator 300 full betting odds
Main card
Usman Nurmagomedov (-3800) vs. Brent Primus (+950)
Cris Cyborg (-775) vs. Cat Zingano (+440)
Liz Carmouche (-280) vs. Ilima-Lei MacFarlane (+205)
Prelims
Davion Franklin (+150) vs. Slim Trabelsi (-205)
Sara McMann (-210) vs. Leah McCourt (+155)
Henry Corrales (+155) vs. Kai Kamaka III (-210)
Ilara Joanne (+155) vs. Jena Bishop (-210)
Bobby Seronio III (-620) vs. Alberto Garcia (+375)
Romero Cotton (+155) vs. Grant Neal (-210)
Sergio Cossio Dominguez (+135) vs. Jesse Roberts (-175)
Mukhamed Berkhamov (-440) vs. Herman Terrado (+290)
Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (-265) vs. Maciej Rozanski (+190)
Dmytrii Hrytsenko (-175) vs. Justin Montalvo (+135)
Bryce Meredith (-2000) vs. Miguel Peimbert (+750)
Lorrany Santos (-210) vs. Jackie Cataline (+155)
Josh Hokit (TBS) vs. Spencer Smith (TBS)
Place your bets on DraftKings. Odds, opponent, and bout order are subject to change.